Minister acknowledges the passing of Dr Rangimarie Rose Pere - Willie Jackson

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 15:40

He aituā! He aituā!

Kōrengarenga ana ngā wai o Waikaremoana, o Whakakī-nui-a-Rua

i te ngarohanga o te mareikua o Ngāti Ruapani, o Tūhoe, o Ngāti Kahungunu.

E kui, e Rangimarie Turuki Arikinui Rose Pere.

Haere atu rā ki te āiotanga o te aorangi, ki te pono o te aorangi, ki te aroha o te aorangi. Pākatokato ana te aroha o te motu, otirā, o te ao, i tō ngarohanga. Kia tika tō rori ki te āiotanga o te atua matua nui i te rangi. Moe mai rā.

Minister of Māori Development Willie Jackson has paid tribute to Dr Rangimarie Turuki Arikirangi Rose Pere NZCM and OBE. Willie Jackson said Māoridom has lost a revered spiritual leader with the passing of Dr Pere.

Affectionately known as Whaea Rose, the 83-year-old, had an unwavering commitment to Te Ao Māori through education, advocacy and spirituality.

The Tūhoe, Ngāti Ruapani and Ngāti Kahungunu descendant passed away surrounded by whānau on Sunday.

"We have lost a great Māori woman leader, teacher, academic and ambassador and she leaves behind an everlasting legacy," said Willie Jackson

Dr Pere was born in Ruatahuna and grew up in Waikaremoana. She held a Doctorate in Literature from Victoria University.

In 1972, Dr Pere was awarded the Young Māori Woman of the Year. In 1990 she was awarded the New Zealand Commemoration medal (CM) and in 1996 she became a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, receiving a CBE.

"Dr Pere embodied Mana Wāhine and her unwavering commitment to Te Ao Māori. Her influence has been evident within education from Kohanga Reo through to tertiary level.

"Her books Ako and Te Wheke are significant pieces of literature, deeply informative with Te Wheke still used today as a resource within the health sector and leadership programmes."

Dr Pere influenced indigenous cultures all around the world and her message of unity, caring for one another and for Pāpatuānuku remain relevant and important, even more so today.

Whaea Rose will be laid to rest tomorrow next to her beloved husband Joseph Pere at Rongopai Marae, in Waituhi just outside of Gisborne.