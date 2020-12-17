NZ and Niue announce next steps towards quarantine-free travel

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 09:00

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi have announced next steps towards quarantine-free travel between the two countries. Negotiations on the text of an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between Niue and New Zealand’ have concluded and both Cabinets have agreed to its signature.

"We welcome progress towards the recommencement of two-way travel between Niue and New Zealand," said Premier Tagelagi.

The Arrangement outlines the health and border requirements for each country to meet in order to recommence quarantine-free travel, and annexes provide further detail on the implementation, including border and travel protocols.

"Niue has successfully remained COVID-19 free throughout 2020, and this next step is a testament to all of our hard work to protect ourselves and the Pacific," said Prime Minister Ardern.

In recognition of Niue’s COVID-19 free status, Prime Minister Ardern and Premier Tagelagi have also agreed that officials will progress discussions to enable one-way quarantine-free travel from Niue to New Zealand, to enable improved access for essential travel and to support Niue’s economic recovery.

Both countries will now develop in further detail the practical measures needed to safely recommence both one and two-way quarantine-free travel.