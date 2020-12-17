Council to take action on review of community committees structure

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 09:24

Selwyn District Council has agreed to work with community committees over the next six months to review the number and structure of community committees of Council, so that they better serve local communities.

The Council decided at its meeting yesterday to start a process of working with committees to individually review their future role, including practical consideration of Council taking on the direct operation of Council-owned community centres, halls and reserves.

"Our committees have served Selwyn well in the past and they are a place where some of our best champions for the district and its communities do terrific work," Mayor Sam Broughton says. "However we need to reshape the structure to ensure it is best placed to deal with the challenges and opportunities ahead.

"While we are aiming to streamline the number of committees, we would like the committees to be part of the journey that helps us arrive at an outcome that best serves the people of Selwyn."

The decision comes after the Council received a review of community committees, which noted that Selwyn had 70 community committees - significantly more than many other areas of New Zealand and that these committees were increasingly struggling to find members and to comply with the various legal requirements.

The report also identified improvements that could be made to the current structure to more effectively support local community needs.

The Council’s decision will initially see three committees that no longer meet disestablished, and begins the process for discussing the possible handover of management of centres, halls and reserves to the Council.

The aim is to significantly reduce the number of committees of Council. The new structure is expected to ensure that committees are clear in their roles and in their legal responsibilities as part of Council processes.

The new arrangements will be expected to ensure regular, meaningful engagement with users of Council facilities, to inform operations planning as well as the Council’s annual and long-term planning processes.

The review will also consider how volunteers will continue to be encouraged and supported.

As part of the process Council will work with committees to consider how they might adopt new roles, and to support them to re-form in a way that allows them to best contribute to their communities.

"There are many passionate community contributors on these committees and we want to help create a structure where they can continue to do that, working together with our communities in a way that best benefits local people," Mayor Broughton says.