Give beneficiaries money for Christmas - AAAP

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 12:09

Auckland Action Against Poverty supports the call from the Green Party to give everyone on a benefit a cash injection for Christmas.

"Everyone deserves to have a good Christmas, especially because of the year we’ve had. Everyone has had a particularly challenging year, but those of us who experience material hardship on the daily have found it extremely difficult. We are calling on the government to give everyone on a benefit a 2 week non recoverable grant for Christmas" says Auckland Action Against Poverty coordinator Brooke Stanley Pao.

"The Auckland City Mission said their phone lines were jammed because they received 42,000 calls in a day for their Christmas parcels, and we know many people and families who have missed out. The need in TÄmaki and across the country is so high. The government have indicated they’re not going to lift benefit levels this term and as we continue to push back they should at least give people some extra money to enjoy their Christmas.

"The government can show real kindness by giving everyone on a benefit a 2 week non recoverable grant payment, which will allow people and families to enjoy their Christmas this year. There’s no excuse for continuing to allow the type of unnecessary suffering that occurs here in New Zealand. We’re asking them to show some true Christmas spirit this 2020".