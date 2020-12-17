External Appointees to support city governance action plan - council

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 15:05

Invercargill City Council has selected two External Appointees with broad community governance experience to guide the organisation through its response to a recent Governance Review.

The appointees are Jeff Grant and Lindsay McKenzie. They will have a wide-ranging role to support elected members and Council staff through the implementation of an Action Plan to address governance issues.

The detail of the Action Plan, which is based on the three key areas of addressing the council’s governance foundations, strengthening the team and measuring progress, was agreed by Council this week. The inaugural meeting of the Project Governance Group was also held this week - this is the Group which will oversee the implementation of the recommendations from the Governance Review.

Council’s Chief Executive Clare Hadley said it was pleasing to secure External Appointees of such high calibre.

‘We have a lot of work ahead to address the issues raised in the Governance Review and establish robust processes and practices that ensure our Council is well-placed to focus on leading our city and supporting growth.

‘The experience the two appointees bring offers significant value to the Council as we refocus and prepare for the future. We have been liaising closely with the Department of Internal Affairs since the issues were raised and we are confident in their support of this way forward.’

Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt said: ‘We are committed to focusing on the future and working together to overcome previous obstacles. The important thing, now, is that we push ahead and achieve real progress on the major issues facing our City. The role of our appointees is to work with us to make that happen’.