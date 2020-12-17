Lease granted over Frankton Campground - council

Thursday, 17 December, 2020 - 15:03

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has granted a lease over land for the purpose of redeveloping and operating Frankton Campground at Yewlett Crescent, following a recommendation set before Council on Thursday 10 December 2020.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete said the appointment was a coup for Queenstown, Frankton and the wider district, with the new lessees bringing over 16 years of campground operations experience to Frankton Campground.

The successful tenderers are Rochelle Peychers, Bryan McChlery and Georgia McChlery of BRG Queenstown Limited.

"We believe Rochelle, Bryan and Georgia will provide campers visiting our district with an impressive end-to-end guest experience, as they've shown their ability to deliver exactly that elsewhere in New Zealand," Dr Cloete said.

Frankton Campground lessee Rochelle Peychers was excited by the appointment, saying her team couldn't wait to redevelop the site and do justice to its incredible location and views.

"We know Kiwis work hard for their money, so our vision is to provide the district with a quality and affordable place where campers can put their feet up and make memories that last a lifetime," Ms Peychers said.

"We're passionate about providing a guest experience that's second to none, and we aim to prioritise sustainable and environmental practices while doing so."

With the lease granted, a comprehensive redevelopment will follow. A new Main Service Building will provide kitchen and dining areas positioned to overlook Lake Wakatipu, with an additional games and media room on the lower level.

New cabins, shower and toilet blocks will be built, along with the installation of spa pools, playgrounds and other leisure equipment to make a summer spent camping in the Queenstown Lakes district unforgettable.

QLDC has also worked with the lessee to provide space for an active-travel route, linking Frankton with the Queenstown Town Centre as part of Council’s Way To Go project. The intention is for this link to be constructed at the same time as the Frankton Campground redevelopment begins.

MEDIA ADVISORY | PÄNUI PÄPÄHO

Redevelopment is set to commence on 1 February 2021, with Frankton Campground planned to be open for the public in time for the 2021/2022 summer period.