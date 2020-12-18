New Zealand provides support to Fiji following Cyclone Yasa - Nanaia Mahuta

Friday, 18 December, 2020 - 15:30

New Zealand is providing an initial package of support to Fiji as it assesses the damage from severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa, including a P3 Orion aerial surveillance flight, Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has announced.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Fiji who have been affected by this devastating cyclone. We are providing support to the Government of Fiji as it identifies and responds to emergency needs," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"Our initial support includes sending a RNZAF P-3 Orion to conduct flights to help assess damage, including in remote areas.

"We are releasing emergency relief kits pre-positioned in Fiji in partnership with Rotary New Zealand, and are making funding available to the New Zealand High Commission to respond to needs on the ground as requested by Fiji.

"New Zealand is also funding a technical adviser to the Fiji National Disaster Management Office, which is leading the response," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"When a member of the Pacific whānau is in need, we extend our support. We stand ready to assist further as needs become clear."