Funding confirmed for Rangitane maritime upgrade

Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 - 13:39

The Ministry of Business Employment and Innovation (MBIE) has confirmed $2.45 million in funding for proposed Rangitane maritime facilities development near Kerikeri.

It follows a Government announcement earlier this year of funding through the Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

Mayor John Carter welcomed the announcement. "This significant funding from Government will provide for much-needed enhancement of access to the marine environment in the Bay of Islands, along with other projects in Paihia, the Hokianga, Pukenui and Unahi.

"Kerikeri and the surrounding area is growing rapidly, putting more pressure on boating facilities. This funding is timely to make the facilities at Rangitane safer and much more user-friendly."

The cash injection will go towards improving access, additional parking and safer launching for Far North boaties. Plans include the addition of 16 trailer parks and 12 car parks, and a double-width boat ramp with a launching pontoon. Also included is $384,000 to upgrade the jetty that has fallen into disrepair. Discussions are ongoing with jetty consent holders.

Consultation will also continue with Iwi partners, local residents, and community groups.

The total cost of the project is $3.6 million, with Far North District Council contributing $1.2 million.