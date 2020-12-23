Call for urgent Water Committee meeting following adoption of Annual Report

Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 - 15:16

Upper Hutt City Council adopted its Annual Report for the 2019 - 2020 financial year at an extraordinary meeting on Monday. The report outlines Council’s financial and service performance from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2020.

Despite the effects of COVID-19 Council remained in relatively good financial shape, given that Alert Level 4 lockdown in March reduced both income and spending.

Council was given a qualified audit opinion from Audit NZ this year due to its inability to verify some mandatory performance data. This data is in relation to water supply, wastewater, and stormwater (three waters) service provision which is carried out on Council’s behalf by Wellington Water Limited (WWL). Upper Hutt City Council’s audit opinion is a consequence of WWL’s own audit in which reporting for several DIA-mandated measures was not able to be verified to Audit NZ’s standards.

Because Wellington Water provides three waters service for the region, it is expected that other member councils will be in the same situation. Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy asked Council to endorse a call for an urgent Water Committee meeting early in 2021.

"This is the culmination of a number of failings at Wellington Water," says Mayor Guppy. "Our ratepayers endorsed the Wellington region councils creating a shared service to enable efficiencies across the region. Now we find that our own mechanism for doing so cannot produce transparent and verifiable reporting."

Upper Hutt’s Annual Report for 2019 - 2020 is now available for download from upperhuttcity.com/annual-report. A shorter Annual Report Summary document is expected to be available early next year.