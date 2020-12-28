Pastoral care and training for hundreds of rangatahi

Monday, 28 December, 2020 - 09:23

More than $4.3 million from the Government’s He Poutama Rangatahi fund will support 478 young people to overcome barriers to employment, education and training, announced Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni.

"The wellbeing of our rangatahi is crucial to the future success of our communities. This significant investment is about supporting young people to gain the skills they need to thrive," Carmel Sepuloni said.

The funding announced today will enable seven community programmes in Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, TairÄwhiti, ManawatÅ«-Whanganui and KÄpiti to provide pastoral care and pre-employment training over two years.

After early success with programmes funded by He Poutama Rangatahi in 2018, two of the programme providers, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga Trust and Aotearoa Social Enterprise Trust, are receiving further investment as part of this announcement. This round of funding will enable them to build on their learning and progress to date.

"The programmes receiving He Poutama Rangatahi funding work with young people who are not in education, employment or training and who are most at risk of long-term unemployment. There is a specific focus on supporting MÄori, Pasifika and those impacted by COVID-19," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"Initiatives like He Poutama Rangatahi make important contributions to the long-term prosperity of our people and communities, by supporting those who need it most," Carmel Sepuloni said.

The following programmes are receiving He Poutama Rangatahi funding:

Waikato

Te Ara Rangatahi Charitable Trust - $639,000

The Angitu programme will support rangatahi in Franklin onto employment pathways in trade industries, particularly scaffolding. The programme offers 12 months of intensive pastoral care with a strong focus on building participants’ cultural identity and connections. Funding will enable 60 rangatahi to complete work-readiness training that covers soft skills, cultural learning and gaining driver licences and bank accounts, as well as practical qualifications in topics such as working at heights, forklift operation and lower level scaffolding.

Hawke’s Bay

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga Trust - $390,000

The funding announced today will enable the Trust to continue its previously He Poutama Rangatahi funded programme, Learners 2 Earners - TakatÅ« Youth Mentoring Programme, for another two years. This round of funding will enable the Trust to build on early successes such as supporting 53 Hastings rangatahi into further education or employment. The programme will provide intensive support for 180 rangatahi, helping them gain driver licences with passenger, forklift, heavy trade, wheels, and tracks and rollers endorsements. The Ministry of Social Development is providing an additional $43,750 contribution which will go towards driver licence fees.

The Limery - $200,000

Funding will enable Hawke’s Bay company The Limery to further develop its citrus production training programme, Te Rau Haumako. The programme provides targeted support to help young people onto career pathways in the horticulture sector, and includes three months of on-the-job training in topics such as chemicals, fertiliser and tree management. 20 rangatahi will be supported through budgeting, CV development, interview techniques and empowerment workshops and will receive 12 months of pastoral support and career guidance.

TairÄwhiti

Aotearoa Social Enterprise Trust - $800,500

The funding announced today will enable the Trust to continue its previously He Poutama Rangatahi-funded programme, ASET Poutama Rangatahi, for another two years. This round of funding will help the Trust further develop its successful pilot programme, which exceeded an initial target of providing 40 young people in TairÄwhiti with pre-employment training and support, to reach almost 80 rangatahi. The programme will help 60 young people in Kaiti to overcome vulnerabilities and barriers by providing work-readiness training, life and cultural experiences and intensive, wrap-around pastoral care.

ManawatÅ«-Whanganui

Nga Hau E Wha Maara Kai Charitable Trust - $512,800

Tiaho Mai will equip 40 rangatahi in Taumarunui with leadership, employment readiness and entrepreneurial skills. Participants will experience hands-on, tikanga-based education in maara kai (vegetable growing and community gardening) and Te Haemata (native nursery and commercial practices). Participants will receive training, pastoral care and practical learning in areas such as beekeeping, riparian planting, horticulture, sustainability practices and managing community projects.

MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority - $764,700

TÅ Ake Ara TÄtou (translated as ‘your way, our way, onwards’) will enable 48 young people in the Horowhenua region to discover their potential, build confidence and access the support and tools needed to succeed - preventing future benefit dependency or disengagement with employment, education or training. Participants will be provided with sustained pastoral care and experience in volunteer work, cultural activities, environmental stewardship, caring for kaumÄtua or other whanau, and pre-employment training such as budgeting and drivers licensing.

KÄpiti

KÄpiti Coast District Council - $995,000

Funding will enable the extension of Te Hunga Rangatahi, an existing in-school programme to become a pilot targeting 70 Åtaki rangatahi who are not in employment, education or training, and who are most at risk of long-term unemployment. The council will sub-contract Work Ready KÄpiti to provide skills training and work experience, and Te Puna Oranga o Åtaki to provide pastoral support services. Te Hunga Rangatahi will fill gaps in service provided by existing social services, education institutes and community groups to make the most of opportunities in the region.