Applications open for new energy education fund - Megan Woods

Thursday, 31 December, 2020 - 10:17

Community organisations that can help people lower their power bills and keep their homes warmer can apply for funding in a new energy initiative, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods.

The new Support for Energy Education in Communities (SEEC) Programme, launched today, is an initiative to tackle energy hardship and is aimed at households who are struggling to pay their power bills," Megan Woods said.

"We know energy hardship is often the result of multiple, and often complex, underlying factors, and that there’s no quick and easy solution.

"There is already some great work being done in pockets across the country to help make homes warmer and more energy efficient. The SEEC Fund will expand this network of community-level initiatives that offer trusted, specialist and personalised energy advice to reach even more people who need it, through in-home visits, over the phone or at local events.

"This will be supplemented by the SEEC Equipment and Devices Fund, which will enable successful applicants to purchase energy-saving items such as LED bulbs and timing sensors for appliances for the households they work with," Megan Woods said.

The $7.91 million SEEC Programme is part of a suite of new government initiatives, and is based on recommendations in the Electricity Price Review.

The Programme’s two funding pools - the SEEC Fund and the SEEC Equipment and Devices Fund - will be allocated through regular funding rounds, and are open for eligible community-level groups, organisations and businesses to apply.

The SEEC Fund can be used to help expand existing community-level energy hardship initiatives and to pilot new ones. Funding can also be used to build capability of service providers who can directly help households in energy hardship.

In the first round of funding there is up to $1.26 million available across the SEEC Fund, and the SEEC Equipment and Devices Fund.

Applications for funding close on 9 February, 2021.

For more information on the SEEC Programme, eligibility criteria and application details, visit www.mbie.govt.nz/seec.