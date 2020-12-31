New Zealand saddened by passing of former PNG Prime Minister - Nanaia Mahuta

Thursday, 31 December, 2020 - 10:17

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has expressed her sadness at the death of influential former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Sir Mekere Morauta, who died peacefully over the weekend.

"Sir Mekere was widely respected and made a significant contribution to Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands region," Nanaia Mahuta said. "He will be deeply missed."

Sir Mekere was Prime Minister from 1999 to 2002 and was the current Member of Parliament for Moresby North-West.

He introduced important constitutional changes and laid the foundation for the orderly development of political parties. He signed the Bougainville Peace Agreement and carried forward a strong reform agenda which helped underpin Papua New Guinea’s development.

"Sir Mekere’s legacy can be seen in Papua New Guinea which is an APEC economy and regional partner of New Zealand."

Nanaia Mahuta offered her condolences to Sir Mekere’s family and the people of Papua New Guinea.

He tai ka ripiripia te tai a te moana, arÄ te tai o ÄkeÄke. Kauria te moana o whakaaro nui e te Rangatira moe mai raa - kia au te moe.