Rawiri Waititi will visit Waikeria tonight

Thursday, 31 December, 2020 - 18:27

MP for Waiariki and Māori Party Co-Leader Rawiri Waititi is currently en route to Waikeria Prison to meet with the 17 prisoners who have taken over the prison out of protest for the inhumane treatment they have been subjected to.

"I have been contacted directly by a number of prisoners who have made it very clear that they are unwilling to meet with anyone but myself to discuss their concerns" said Waititi

"I've heard their call and I am making my way to Waikeria to meet with them, to listen, to support their call for justice and work towards a solution"

"The Māori Party will always advocate for our most vulnerable people. It is our obligation to do so and we will always rise to be the voice for the voiceless. This is one of those times"

"These men belong to whānau. They are are father's, brothers, son's and uncles"

"They deserve the right to be treated humanely, with fresh water, food and clean clothing and they deserve to have someone advocating for them"