Maori Party calls for Minister to step in to resolve Waikeria situation

Friday, 1 January, 2021 - 08:28

MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader for the MÄori Party, Rawiri Waititi is calling for the Minister of Corrections to step in to resolve the issue at Waikeria prison immediately.

"The Minister for Corrections championed the same issue in 2015 when he visited Christmas Island to advocate for prisoners who were subjected to similar conditions as our men at Waikeria"

Waititi visited Waikeria Prison last night to talk with the 16 who have taken over the prison in protest.

"I went there because I was invited by our brothers. I was invited to listen and that’s exactly what I did"

"They are clear that this is not a riot, it is a protest for their human rights for all inmates past and present"

"They are protesting for their right to basic human needs. The environment in Waikeria prison is dehumanising. The water they are expected to drink is brown. They don’t get clothing or appropriate bedding. They are expected to wash their clothes in the yard shower"

"The Ombudsmun’s Report completed in August 2020 supports what these men are saying; they aren’t making it up. Its there in black in white and nothing has been done about it"

"When injustice becomes law, defiance becomes duty. These men are at their wits end"

"This situation is indicative of a dysfunctional Justice system that has been failing our people for years"

"Until resources can be devolved to MÄori to design and implement by MÄori for MÄori approaches, things are going to get worse"

"For a Government who prides itself on kindness, they have allowed for an inhumane environment to fester. They are willingly allowing for breaches of basic human rights to occur. They need to sort it out now"

"We need to resolve this immediately for the safety of all involved; for the whÄnau in prison and for the whÄnau working in the prison"