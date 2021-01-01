Waikeria Prison riot must be investigated - Simeon Brown

Friday, 1 January, 2021 - 13:58

A full investigation must be undertaken into how the Waikeria Prison riot started and has been allowed to continue so long, National’s Corrections spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"Waikeria Prison has suffered significant damage from this riot, which has forced Corrections to move hundreds of prisoners around the country to keep them safe.

"An independent investigation must be undertaken into how this riot started and whether the response to it has been adequate.

"Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis needs to show some leadership. He should visit Waikeria Prison to make sure those trying to resolve this situation have all the support they need.

"It is hard to believe this riot has been allowed to continue for four days. Control of the prison must be regained swiftly to prevent any further damage.

"I want to send my appreciation to all the Corrections staff and emergency service personnel involved in responding to the riot. Their wellbeing is critical in these difficult situations."