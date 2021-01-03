Call for compassion following surrender of protesters at Waikeria Prison

Sunday, 3 January, 2021 - 14:11

Following the surrender of the protesters at Waikeria Prison we call on Corrections and Police to not press additional charges against the men who have been protesting.

It is critical that Corrections and Police review this situation in the context of the ongoing breaches of human rights at Waikeria, including unmet basic human needs and poor living conditions at the prison.

These conditions are well documented, and Corrections has an obligation to urgently address these to ensure the safety and wellbeing for the men held in Waikeria, as well as the staff working at this facility.

We ask that the Human Rights Commission, Chief Ombudsman and Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis review this situation and clearly identify what can be done to substantively address the material issues that have been raised by the protesters and their whÄnau. We urge compassion towards the men who have been protesting breaches of their legal and human rights.

A petition started by People Against Prisons Aotearoa and hosted by ActionStation called for Corrections to provide food and water to the men protesting, to prevent them from being ‘starved out.’ The petition reached 7000 signatures in under two days while the standoff was at crisis point. This demonstrates a groundswell of support for the protesters, and a public mandate for Corrections to address the systemic issues which led to this protest being necessary. Further breaches of human and legal rights of prisoners will only lead to future confrontations until the fundamental issues are resolved.