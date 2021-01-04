Darroch Ball becomes co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust

Monday, 4 January, 2021 - 08:04

Former MP Darroch Ball has taken a position as co-leader and spokesperson for the Sensible Sentencing Trust it has been announced today.

Ball will be sharing the new leadership and spokesperson role with Jess McVicar, daughter of original trust-founder Garth McVicar.

The Sensible Sentencing Trust is a long-established nationwide organisation that has a strong voice in the law-and-order space advocating for victims of crime, influencing political direction, and promoting public awareness for law changes.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Darroch join our team. He brings with him a lot of knowledge, not only in the political arena but also in understanding the importance of community safety. We are seeing some frightening law and order statistics and know it will likely get worse. We understand that SST is needed now more than ever, which is why we did not at all hesitate in having Darroch as co-leader and spokesperson." says Miss McVicar.

Ball says "it is important that we have a strong public voice for victims of crime and a mechanism that works with government promoting and developing positive law changes for our community.

"It is equally important to be a voice challenging any legislation or policy that will directly affect the safety of the community. It has been concerning to see active intentions from the current government to loosen laws in this area. We have already seen increases in gang numbers, gun crime, victims of crime, and serious issues highlighted within our prison system - all of which should be red flags to the direction our country is heading, says Mr Ball.

"SST will give the public a loud, consistent, and strong voice championing positive law and order policy development, advocating for victims of crime, and continuing to challenge any law changes that would jeopardise the safety of the community."