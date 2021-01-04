Violent criminal thugs need book thrown at them - SST

Monday, 4 January, 2021 - 10:16

The sixteen criminals who caused criminal damage at Waikeria Prison over the last six days - the majority of whom were Australian deportee gang member thugs - need to be charged and held to account by the full force of the law, says the Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST).

"This was not a genuine protest; it was not a genuine process of complaint. This was just sixteen prisoners of the multiple hundreds being held at the prison, taking advantage of a circumstance to run criminal riot." says Darroch Ball; spokesperson for Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"A genuine protest does not include violence, assaults, threats, drug taking, manufacturing of weapons, or arson. This is unsolicited criminal behaviour plain and simple."

"Both the Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis and Chief Executive Jeremy Lightfoot have highlighted that the alleged complaints from these prisoners are utterly false, exaggerated, and any alleged issues were never voiced through any means before this."

"The reason they are in prison is because they have broken the law, multiple times, and likely with extreme violence. Prison is not meant to be a holiday camp. Drinking the same ‘brown water’ as the corrections officers do, having ‘delays with clothing’, and ‘not liking the graffiti’ on the walls of the facilities is no justification for their violent thuggish behaviour."

"These acts need to be met with the full force of the law. SST is calling on Police to ensure they are held to account for their criminal actions and charged with every avenue that is possible" says Mr Ball.

"Ironically, these sixteen prisoner’s actions just highlight the very reason they are locked up in the first place and kept away from our community - and it should remain that way."