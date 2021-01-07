Statement from the Prime Minister on US protests

|
[ login or create an account ]
Please find below a statement attributable to Prime Minister, Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern.
"Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US - what is happening is wrong.
Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob.
Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today.
I have no doubt democracy will prevail."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice