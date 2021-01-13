New member for APEC Business Advisory Council - Jacinda Ardern

Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 - 13:03

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has appointed Anna Curzon to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC).

The leader of each APEC economy appoints three private sector representatives to ABAC. ABAC provides advice to leaders annually on business priorities.

"ABAC helps ensure that APEC’s work programme is informed by business community perspectives from around the Asia-Pacific region" Jacinda Ardern said.

"As host of APEC in 2021, New Zealand is also chairing ABAC, so our members have a significant role to play."

Anna Curzon is Chief Product Officer for Xero and was a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council.

"Anna Curzon has extensive experience using digital technology to enable productivity for small and medium-sized enterprises.

"With COVID-19 accelerating the need for businesses to be more digitally connected, Anna’s role in ABAC will allow New Zealand to make a strong contribution on issues that are front of mind for the export community" Jacinda Ardern said.

Anna Curzon replaces departing New Zealand member Toni Moyes.

The two other New Zealand members of ABAC are Rachel Taulelei (CEO of Kono New Zealand) and Malcolm Johns (Chief Executive of Christchurch International Airport Ltd). Rachel Taulelei is chair of ABAC in 2021.