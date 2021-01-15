Voting begins soon for vacant Whangarei Urban seat - council

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 08:58

Voting will begin shortly (subs: Tues 26 Jan) for the WhangÄrei Urban seat left vacant by the resignation of former Northland Regional Councillor John Bain late last year.

Eight people are standing in the byelection and Independent contractor Election Services (which is handling the process for the regional council) says voting documents will be delivered - and voting officially begin - Tuesday 26 January.

Electoral Officer Dale Ofsoske says those nominated are:

ARCHER, Terry (Independent)

BELL, Stuart

CHRISTIE, Crichton

DIMERY, Paul Anthony (Independent)

DOUGLAS, Fiona (Independent)

POWDRELL, Kieran (Independent)

TANA HOFF-NIELSEN, Darleen (Independent)

TONER, Charlotte.

All resident electors and non-resident ratepayer electors of the WhangÄrei Urban Constituency whose names are on the latest electoral roll are eligible to vote.

"Postal voting documents will be mailed to all eligible voters from Tuesday 26 January 2021. The voting period is three weeks from then until noon on Wednesday 17 February 2021."

Mr Ofsoske says a polling place for the issuing of special voting documents and receiving completed voting documents will also be available over that same period from the regional council’s Water St, WhangÄrei office.

He suggests any eligible people who have still not received their postal voting packs by Tuesday 02 February should contact Election Services directly on (0800) 922 822 to ensure they don’t miss their opportunity to vote.

"Preliminary byelection results will be known as soon as practicable after the close of voting and will be accessible on council’s website via: www.nrc.govt.nz/by-election and the successful candidate will be officially declared on Friday 19 February 2021.