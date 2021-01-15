Feedback sought on proposed bylaw changes - Taupo District Council

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 10:10

Feedback is being sought from the community on a range of Taupō District Council draft bylaws.

The bylaws cover the control of dogs and other animals as well as the management of litter, reserves and other public places. The draft bylaws were adopted for consultation in December 2020 following informal feedback from the community.

Policy manager Nick Carroll said council bylaws and policies guide the way we live, work and play across our district, and exist to promote a friendly and peaceful environment for us all to enjoy.

"As part of our legislative requirements, these bylaws and policy are being reviewed and some changes are proposed that many in the community may want to provide feedback on.

"For example, there have been updates to dog exercise areas within the Control of Dogs Bylaw and its accompanying Dog Control Policy. Along with this, the proposed Animal Bylaw now provides guidance on beekeeping in residential areas, while the Reserves Bylaw makes it clear that any use of drones on a reserve must be accompanied by prior approval from Council and in line with Civil Aviation Authority guidelines.

"Along with these key changes, minor administrative changes have been made as well," he said.

For more information on the proposed changes and to make a submission, visit taupodc.govt.nz/council/consultation/bylaws-review or any council office in Taupō, Turangi or Mangakino.

Submissions close at Friday February 15 at 5pm with oral submissions and hearings to follow on Wednesday March 24 for anyone wishing to have their written submission heard. When adopted, the bylaws come into effect from June 2021.