ACT's gang gun solution 'deserves' Govt support

Friday, 15 January, 2021 - 11:34

"News today that Canterbury Police have been ordered to carry firearms for the second time in a fortnight amid fears of armed gang retaliation is further evidence of why ACT’s approach to tackling gangs and their firearms deserves greater attention," says ACT Firearms Law Reform spokesperson Nicole McKee.

"We’re seeing gang-related firearms incidents on a weekly basis now, including criminals and gangs shooting at our frontline police officers.

"Just this week a loaded sawn-off shotgun was recovered in a gang-related incident in Wellington.

"The Government should pick up ACT’s proposal to amend the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 so that if Police find illegal firearms at an unlawful, gang-run operation their assets can be seized.

"The bar is way too low at present and gangs are thumbing their noses at Police with impunity and putting the public at risk.

"ACT’s proposal would hit gangs where it hurts.

"Labour does not appear to have a serious plan to deal with growing gun violence perpetrated by gangs and I urge them to take ACT’s policy seriously."