REINZ welcomes Labour's announcement on 'fixing' the housing crisis

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 10:38

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has welcomed the announcement in today’s Public Housing Plan that the 8,000 new state homes and transitional homes promised in last year’s Budget will be built in Northland, Hamilton, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Napier, Hastings, Palmerston North and Whanganui.

Recent data from REINZ has shown that there is a significant housing shortage in New Zealand, including in the regions, so it is great to see these areas being addressed as a priority.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "We welcome today’s announcement as it shows some progress from the Budget announcement in May last year. With reports showing that the public housing waitlist is continuing to grow to record levels, we recognise how important it is to focus on this area with urgency.

"However, we look forward to hearing more about the Government’s plan to fix the housing crisis with an additional focus on affordability as current levels of inventory and median prices are out of reach for many New Zealanders," continues Norwell.

"We also would welcome further announcements from the Government addressing the wider housing supply and RMA reforms so building could commence at speed and scale," concludes Norwell.