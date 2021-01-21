Police need to be armed before its too late - Sensible Sentencing Trust

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 12:16

The shooting incident in West Auckland is just the latest in a string of firearms offences, shootings, and gang-related aggression spiralling out of control across the country. This should not become the new normal for New Zealand, says Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"Police need to be armed immediately across the country for basic safety and protection of our communities and themselves," says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"At the very least there needs to be a country-wide extended period of arming our officers until we can deal with this exponential rise in violence in our communities. The safety and security of our communities must be a priority."

"We can no longer ignore the clear and present danger that our communities are in with the thin-blue-line becoming more and more vulnerable in the face of ballooning numbers of shootings."

"We must arm our police before it is too late. We cannot continue to carry on down the same old narrative that nothing is done until a tragedy occurs," says Mr Ball.

"It is simply inevitable that if we continue to do nothing, and police are not armed, our officers will be in the firing line and members of the public will be caught in the crossfire."