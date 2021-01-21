CHA welcomes Public Housing Plan update, urges Govt to redouble response to crisis

Thursday, 21 January, 2021 - 15:03

CHA welcomes the update of the Public Housing Plan and urges the Government to redouble New Zealand’s response to the housing crisis.

Peak housing body, Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) welcomes the updated Public Housing Plan announced today by Minister Woods, and the commitment by this Government to fix New Zealand’s housing crisis.

The 8,000 additional homes are a significant step forward in delivery and the Government should be acknowledged for its housing programme.

At the same time CHA urges the Government not to stop here - 21,415 whÄnau on the housing waiting list with thousands living in temporary housing and nowhere to move to demands that we redouble our response and ensure that all New Zealanders are afforded their basic human right to adequate housing.

"Community Housing Providers all want to play a part in addressing our housing crisis" says Chief Executive, Scott Figenshow "and we want to be clear that we are also ready to deliver at pace and scale throughout New Zealand".

CHA supports the place-based approach and the commitment to partner with Iwi, MÄori, and community housing providers to provide more warm, dry affordable rental homes, social homes and progressive home ownership.

"We look forward to working with government to develop the detail on the settings that will ensure that the plan will activate the delivery capability of Iwi, MÄori, and community housing providers".