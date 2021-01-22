What's the plan for crims with guns? - ACT

Friday, 22 January, 2021 - 12:33

"A capped six-month amnesty on now prohibited firearms and parts held by licensed firearms owners won’t work, just as its predecessor failed to make New Zealand any safer," says ACT Firearms Reform spokesperson Nicole McKee.

"Meanwhile, gangs are shooting people up on a street corner near you every day.

"There is nothing in today’s announcement about how the Government will target the real scourge of New Zealand’s firearms community, the criminal gangs.

"All of January ACT has been calling for the Government to strip known members of the National Gang List of their firearms licenses, and to amend the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 so that if Police find illegal firearms at an unlawful, gang-run operation their assets can be seized.

"It’s the gangs causing the worrying headlines, not licensed sporting shooters and collectors who are now being asked to get less for their legally purchased private property than it’s worth."