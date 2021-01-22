Exit of Moss vital first step in the sequence of transformation - NUMA

Friday, 22 January, 2021 - 14:55

The sudden departure of Graine Moss from her Chief Executive role at Oranga Tamariki is a vital first step in a sequence of changes that must take place at the Ministry according to a group of wahine MÄori leaders.

Dame Naida Glavish, Dame Tariana Turia, Dame Iritana TÄwhiwhirangi, Dame Areta Kopua, Lady Tureiti Moxon and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait are "over the moon" hearing the news saying it’s a principled and responsible decision by Moss. "It has been a long time in coming but at least now we can see light at the end of the tunnel," Dame Naida said.

The group led a crusade against Oranga Tamariki calling it out over its treatment of MÄori and the severing of whakapapa and will continue to advocate for a Mokopuna MÄori Authority. "I hope this is a signal from the Crown that this is the start of devolution of tamariki MÄori from Oranga Tamariki to MÄori. Rangatiratanga and mana motuhake can only be realised if this happens so we can look after ourselves in our own way," said Lady Tureiti Moxon, Chair of the National Urban MÄori Authority (NUMA).

In 2020 the group filed an urgent claim against Oranga Tamariki in the Waitangi Tribunal on behalf of the National Urban MÄori Authority. Given that 60 to 70 percent of children in State care are MÄori, the claim advocated that 60 to 70 percent of the resources go to MÄori.

They’ve long challenged the leadership under the tenure of Moss and the toxic culture of Oranga Tamariki.

"She’s been the head at that Ministry for four years and the culture hasn’t changed. It’s been far too slow and taken far too long to stop the trauma and the hurt and the pain that a lot of our families have been experiencing and continue to experience. Unless that changes all we’re doing is perpetuating the fallacy that the Government knows much better than the people in our communities and the parents," Moxon says.

An affiliate of NUMA, the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency agrees that it’s time to put whÄnau first.

"WhÄnau Ora wants whÄnau to be healthy, resilient and living full lives within their communities. The work we do supports whnau to reach their unlimited potential. It’s all about whÄnau and building connections, not separating anyone, least of all tamariki from their whÄnau. Build them up, don’t tear them down," says Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Chair of the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency.

The leaders are hopeful that the Crown see Sir Wira Gardiner as part of the devolution of Oranga Tamariki to MÄori given his appointment as interim CEO.