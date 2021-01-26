New ACC Board members announced - Carmel Sepuloni

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 13:45

The Minister for ACC is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to join the Board of ACC on 1 February 2021.

"All three bring diverse skills and experience to provide strong governance oversight to lead the direction of ACC" said Hon Carmel Sepuloni.

Bella Takiari-Brame from Hamilton is an accountant with an international career with experience in regulated industries, treasury, bank financing and audit and risk. She is a director with Crown Infrastructure Partners, the Lines Company, Braemar Hospital, Te Ohu Kaimoana, Maniapoto MÄori Trust board, and a Council Member of Te WÄnanga o Aotearoa. She is affiliated with NgÄti Maniapoto, Waikato-Tainui, NgÄpuhi and Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui.

Pat Bowler, who is an experienced Wellington lawyer and previous Chair of Russell McVeagh. He has significant legal experience providing advice to the Crown, Crown agencies, and SOEs on some very complex public and private sector transactions and litigation, including the integration of commercial and governance objectives.

The third member is Dr Helen Nott, an experienced Australian director currently serving on the boards of QBE Australia Pacific, Healthdirect Australia and Paralympics Australia, where she is Vice-President. Dr Nott has a background in insurance in overseas markets, investment analysis, and experience in large scale business transformation and customer service.

The Minister is also pleased to confirm James Miller in his role as Deputy Chair.

Mr Miller is an experienced director with substantial experience in financial markets, investment management, and commercial governance who is in his eighth year on the board of ACC and is Chair of ACC’s Investment Committee.

"I am gratified at the level of commitment the new Board members bring as a team and thank the departing board members David May and Kristy McDonald QC for their strong contribution and commitment to the success of ACC over a number of years," said Carmel Sepuloni.