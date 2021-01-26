Green Party supports demands by School Strike 4 Climate NZ

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 14:16

The Green Party supports the demands by School Strike 4 Climate NZ that were announced today.

"The six demands would help us get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, ensuring we all do our bit to ensure net zero carbon by 2050", Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said today.

"To meet these targets it is critical that we implement measures like those outlined by the school strikers today. Clearly the priority will be bringing down emissions across energy, transport, and agriculture.

"At the same time, the demands insist a just transition, an honouring of our Pacific Island neighbours, and more climate education in schools. We agree that these are all things we should be aiming for.

"I am pleased that as a country we are heading in the right direction when it comes to climate action, but it is clear we must collectively go further, faster, to address the scale of the crisis we face.

"The Green Party will continue to push in Parliament for the strongest climate action, particularly across the sectors of transport, energy and agriculture.

"Last year with the Greens in Government we set up the framework to bring our emissions down, now it is time to get to work".