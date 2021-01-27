Major redevelopment of Wainuiomata High School underway - Chris Hipkins

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 - 09:53

Work begins today at Wainuiomata High School to ensure buildings and teaching spaces are fit for purpose, Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

The Minister joined principal Janette Melrose and board chair Lynda Koia to kick off demolition for the project, which is worth close to $40 million, as the site is prepared for construction.

"This project is vital for the school and wider community, and it’s great to be able to mark the beginning of this important work alongside those it will impact most," Chris Hipkins said.

"It includes the delivery of 33 new and refurbished teaching spaces to support a roll of 605, comfortably accommodating the school’s current roll, and addresses weather-tightness and building condition issues."

Wainuiomata High School was identified as a school that needed significantly more funding than the original $14 million that was announced [by the National Government] in 2017.

"This is a large and complex project and I’m advised construction work is expected to take around three years," Chris Hipkins said.