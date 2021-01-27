Minister of Foreign Affairs makes three diplomatic appointments

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 - 12:55

Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta today announced three diplomatic appointments:

Alana Hudson as Ambassador to Poland

John Riley as Consul-General to Hong Kong

Stephen Wong as Consul-General to Shanghai

Poland

"New Zealand’s relationship with Poland is built on enduring personal, economic and historical connections. Poland is also an important partner for New Zealand in the European Union, and our FTA with the EU, currently under negotiation, will provide a good basis to strengthen our relationship."

Ms Hudson is a career diplomat, who has had previous postings in Belgium and Switzerland.

Hong Kong

"New Zealand’s engagement with the authorities and people of Hong Kong is greatly important to us," Nanaia Mahuta said. "As I have said previously, New Zealand has been concerned by developments in recent months and is committed to supporting the rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong."

Mr Riley has had previous postings in Korea and the United Kingdom.

Shanghai

"Shanghai is China’s commercial and financial centre and most populous city. It is also home to a large New Zealand business community, and is a vital market for our exports, tourism and education," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Mr Wong most recently served as Consul-General in Chengdu. He has also had previous postings in Myanmar, Singapore and Indonesia.