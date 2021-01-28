Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu calls for Oranga Tamariki to invest in whanau

|
[ login or create an account ]
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu hopes that the recent changes to Oranga Tamariki leadership present an opportunity for a long overdue paradigm shift that will place whÄnau at the heart of the child welfare sector.
PouÄrahi Helen Leahy says that MÄori have been waiting for more than 30 years for this change, since the release of the PÅ«ao-te-ata-tÅ« report in 1988. In this context, the WhÄnau Ora commissioning agency welcomes an evolving environment of scrutiny and accountability signalled by the appointment of TÄ Wira Gardiner as Interim Chief Executive of Oranga
Tamariki, and the establishment of a Ministerial Advisory Board announced yesterday by Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis.
"We see these latest developments as crucial to consolidate the paradigm shift needed to move the child welfare system towards assisting families when they are having difficulties rather than removing tamariki as the first response," says Ms Leahy. "Our focus in WhÄnau Ora is always to ensure that there is investment in whÄnau as the solution of first resort. We must be listening and hearing the voices of whÄnau, ensuring their obligations and responsibilities towards their own are respected, and in doing so best serve the interest of all our tamariki and mokopuna."
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has supported the MÄori Design Group at Oranga Tamariki over the past three years and have been proud of its progress, including driving a number of strategic partnerships with iwi and a growing appreciation for the role of WhÄnau Ora Navigators in working with whÄnau.
"Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is very supportive of any developments that focus on serving the best interests of children, young people, whÄnau and communities," says Ms Leahy. "We welcome the emphasis on relationships with families, whÄnau and MÄori as being one of three critical areas of advice from the expert group, and are happy to share our knowledge and experience with the advisory board as they undertake their important purpose for being."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice