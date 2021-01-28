Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu calls for Oranga Tamariki to invest in whanau

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 12:00

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu hopes that the recent changes to Oranga Tamariki leadership present an opportunity for a long overdue paradigm shift that will place whÄnau at the heart of the child welfare sector.

PouÄrahi Helen Leahy says that MÄori have been waiting for more than 30 years for this change, since the release of the PÅ«ao-te-ata-tÅ« report in 1988. In this context, the WhÄnau Ora commissioning agency welcomes an evolving environment of scrutiny and accountability signalled by the appointment of TÄ Wira Gardiner as Interim Chief Executive of Oranga

Tamariki, and the establishment of a Ministerial Advisory Board announced yesterday by Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis.

"We see these latest developments as crucial to consolidate the paradigm shift needed to move the child welfare system towards assisting families when they are having difficulties rather than removing tamariki as the first response," says Ms Leahy. "Our focus in WhÄnau Ora is always to ensure that there is investment in whÄnau as the solution of first resort. We must be listening and hearing the voices of whÄnau, ensuring their obligations and responsibilities towards their own are respected, and in doing so best serve the interest of all our tamariki and mokopuna."

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has supported the MÄori Design Group at Oranga Tamariki over the past three years and have been proud of its progress, including driving a number of strategic partnerships with iwi and a growing appreciation for the role of WhÄnau Ora Navigators in working with whÄnau.

"Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is very supportive of any developments that focus on serving the best interests of children, young people, whÄnau and communities," says Ms Leahy. "We welcome the emphasis on relationships with families, whÄnau and MÄori as being one of three critical areas of advice from the expert group, and are happy to share our knowledge and experience with the advisory board as they undertake their important purpose for being."