$10 million to kick start research careers

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 12:18

The Government will invest $10 million over two years in a one-off fellowship to support 30 of New Zealand's early career researchers impacted by COVID-19.

Opening in February 2021, the MBIE Science Whitinga Fellowship will be administered by the Royal Society Te Apārangi of New Zealand.

Aimed at funding some of our best and brightest early career researchers, the selection process has been designed to reflect our Diversity in Science Statement, with a commitment to ensure equity, diversity and inclusion.