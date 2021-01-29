Keeping New Zealand Parliament connected to the global conversation - Office of the Clerk

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 15:05

The New Zealand Parliament is excited to launch our refreshed Inter-Parliamentary Relations Strategy for the 53rd Parliament which will guide our international engagement activities.

Connecting parliaments around the world are a key part of our work at New Zealand Parliament. Let’s face it, this is a challenging time and our leaders need to keep on top of the global conversation, share knowledge, and reach solutions to common challenges.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, said: "Our international connections are more vital than ever, as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the IPR programme is delivered".

"We must work together to share experiences and adapt how our parliaments operate, and I am looking forward to seeing how our exceptional IPR team will work with MPs to deliver this strategy for the 53rd Parliament".

Clerk of the House of Representatives, David Wilson, said "connections with other parliaments are vitally important because they enable us to learn from the experiences of others and to share our own ideas".

"The importance of doing so has been clear recently as parliaments around the world exchanged their experiences of responding to COVID-19. Parliament’s IPR Strategy provides the framework for this sort of exchange."

Parliament’s role to hold the Government to account is crucial, especially when it needs to make difficult decisions that affect us all. Knowing what is happening internationally is a key part of MPs effectively carrying out their scrutiny functions.

Each parliamentary term an inter-parliamentary relations (IPR) programme is developed with a range of in-person and virtual engagements with legislators and experts from all over the world. This builds connections between MPs from New Zealand and other countries, increases understanding between countries, develops best parliamentary practice, and helps our Parliament remain relevant, effective, and innovative.

The Inter-Parliamentary Relations Strategy for the 53rd Parliament outlines how we will continue to build our engagement with other parliaments and organisations around the world. There are four focus areas in the strategy to:

Building partnerships and cooperation

Parliamentary strengthening and technical assistance

Members’ professional development

Promoting parliamentary democracy and best practice.

The Inter-Parliamentary Relations secretariat in the Office of the Clerk works to:

build Parliament’s capacity by members’ engagement with other parliaments and inter-parliamentary organisations, and through relationships with their peers and professional development opportunities

provide the leadership, including the Speaker and Presiding Officers, of Parliament with opportunities to build relationships internationally, engage with the diplomatic community, and to share knowledge and experience

contribute to Parliament agility, capacity to adapt its procedure and practices, and public understanding and engagement with its work

deliver activities and resources that support other parliaments and promote good governance and parliamentary engagement, particularly in cooperation with partners in the Pacific region; and

promote the New Zealand Parliament internationally and domestically, as an open, accessible, and participatory parliament with strong scrutiny and accountability functions.

The IPR programme includes activities such as diplomacy led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, membership of inter-parliamentary organisations, participation in Parliamentary Friendship Groups, and contributing to parliamentary conferences, workshops and study programmes. It also ensures professional development for members of Parliament, and recognises our commitment to the Pacific.