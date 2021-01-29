New CE to guide Leadership New Zealand

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 16:48

Leadership New Zealand (LNZ) has welcomed Anya Satyanand as its new Chief Executive (CE), who will take over the reins from outgoing CE Sina Wendt.

The purpose-driven charitable entity has been steadily increasing its impact on Aotearoa since 2003, supporting people to transform for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

Leadership New Zealand fosters active leadership in successful and purposeful lives, teams, organisations, cultures and communities, and builds an exceptional leadership movement and culture through courageous conversations, engaging with New Zealand’s diverse individuals and communities, and creating impactful insights, Programmes and projects.

Anya is an alumna of the NZ Leadership Programme (NZLP 2018) and is already embedded in the kaupapa and whÄnau of LNZ and a visible champion of the purpose-driven leadership culture required in Aotearoa.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for LNZ as the organisation evolves into a nationwide movement of leaders to enable all New Zealanders to exercise leadership through heart and head for progress and wellbeing of our nation.

Anya brings nearly two decades of delivering values-based leadership experiences across education and not-for-profit sectors that champion and enable New Zealanders’ voice, visibility and agency.

Most recently, as inaugural CE of the Prince’s Trust New Zealand, she has led the establishment of an innovative organisation that honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi, supporting young people to lead in the spheres of anti-racism and entrepreneurship.

Anya also exercises leadership as an Established Member of SUPERdiverse WOMEN and Leadership Network Member at Asia New Zealand Foundation.

A Director of two financial services companies (Pathfinder Asset Management and Alvarium Wealth New Zealand), Anya also serves as an Executive Advisor to Rainbow Youth’s board.

Anya says she is humbled and excited to lead LNZ through the next phase of its journey.

"Leadership New Zealand is an organisation uniquely placed to catalyse the positive transformation that’s needed in the world right now," Anya says.

"I’m immensely excited about working to fully activate LNZ’s radical vision, to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi and build a leadership movement in service of a more peaceful, participatory, and inclusive Aotearoa."

Nick Astwick, Leadership New Zealand Board Chair Nick Astwick says following an extensive talent search, the Board is excited Anya Satyanand will step in as the new CE of the organisation.

"She is an outstanding alumna of the NZ Leadership Programme and an inclusive leader, who embodies the calibre, commitment and commercial acumen to lead our organisation into the future," Nick says.

He adds this year opens a fresh chapter for LNZ as it brings to life a transformational strategy to grow a movement and culture of diverse leaders across the full spectrum of Aotearoa.

Nick thanks outgoing CE Sina Wendt for her accomplished and valued contribution during her eight years of service to LNZ.

"Sina has done an exceptional job of leading LNZ and setting the course for our future.

"Our quest for a new executive leader of Sina’s calibre was always going to be challenging."

Anya will commence as CE from March 8 and Sina will support her transition over the next few months.