Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 12:01

The National Party will work towards standing candidates in the MÄori electorates once again, National Leader Judith Collins has announced.

Ms Collins and National Party President Peter Goodfellow made the announcement at National’s caucus retreat in Wellington today.

"National has been absent from the MÄori electorate contest for too long," Ms Collins says.

"We are a party for all New Zealanders. Everything we do, we do with the aim of making New Zealand a better, more prosperous country for everyone.

"At the core of this is giving every New Zealander a voice in Parliament - making sure their interests and aspirations are at the heart of every political decision we make.

"With this in mind, the National Party believes we should be doing everything possible to represent every New Zealander, and will work towards having candidates in as many of the MÄori seats as possible going forward."

National has always been ambitious for MÄori and is proud of its record of delivering for MÄori, Ms Collins says.

The last National Government worked hard to raise the proportion of MÄori school leavers with NCEA level 2 or above from 52 percent to 75 percent, increase the number of MÄori with bachelor's degrees by 61 percent and get 42,000 more MÄori into jobs.

"We want MÄori do well because when MÄori do well, the whole country does well. I believe the National Party will be a strong voice for MÄori in Government," Ms Collins says.