Nationwide community events for Waitangi Day 2021 - Sepuloni

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 13:43

Community events from Northland to Southland and from the West Coast to the Chatham Islands will draw people together to commemorate Waitangi Day, Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Hon Carmel Sepuloni said today.

"Thirty-four grants totalling $288,000 have gone to organisations throughout Aotearoa to support events commemorating the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and celebrate its importance to who we are as a nation," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The grants have been awarded for events promoting nation and community building and those encouraging wide community participation and cultural experience.

"From workshops on Te Tiriti and whÄnau-oriented marae days to performance and children’s activities these nationwide events will deepen our understanding of Te Tiriti.

"Alongside the national commemorations at Waitangi, Bay of Islands, the New Zealand Federation of Multicultural Councils is hosting a community wananga in Northland for migrant and refugee communities on the reo MÄori version of Te Tiriti.

"The Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato is hosting Te Tiriti focussed exhibitions, with guest speakers, performances, crafts and children’s activities.

"At the Carterton District Council Community event at Hurunui o Rangi Marae there’s an opportunity to connect with mana whenua to learn about Te Tiriti and experience manaakitanga.

"West Coasters have a choice of events in Hokitika, Westport and Greymouth featuring hui, waiata, kanikani, poi, kapa haka and kai.

"Activities in Te Anau include a re-enactment of Te Tiriti signing by Mararoa primary school students and the Chatham Community Focus Trust is running a scavenger hunt, taking the community to places of significance with Waitangi Day questions and quizzes at each site.

"I am sure this year’s events will bring communities together to reinforce the value of Te Tiriti.

"We are fortunate in Aotearoa to be able to host large gatherings, however I encourage grant recipients to remain vigilant and take the necessary steps to align with Ministry of Health guidelines for gatherings to ensure we continue to keep our communities as safe as possible," Carmel Sepuloni said.

ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage has a full list of 2021 funded events here.