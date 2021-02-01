New Zealand statement on Myanmar - Mahuta

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 17:25

Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply concerned by the military’s seizure of power in Myanmar.

New Zealand is a long-standing supporter of Myanmar’s democratic transition.

We call for the swift release of all those political actors detained, including State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint, and for a rapid return to civilian rule.

An election has taken place and the democratic will of the people must be respected. We confirm our support for Myanmar’s democratic institutions and the rule of law.

New Zealand officials continue to closely monitor the situation in Myanmar. Consular advice is for New Zealanders in Myanmar to avoid any unnecessary travel for the time being and to monitor media reporting for the most up-to-date information.