A win for Maori wards across Aotearoa New Zealand - Green Party

Monday, 1 February, 2021 - 17:30

The Green Party welcomes the Government’s position to support the representation of MÄori in councils.

"We will support any kaupapa that brings MÄori to a decision making table", says Green Party MÄori Development spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

"In the TairÄwhiti the Gisborne District Council recently passed a resolution to form MÄori wards, acknowledging that nearly 52% of the population in TairÄwhiti identify as being MÄori.

"It is important for MÄori in our rural communities to be a part of kÅrero regarding anything to do with our whenua. This is a good step to ensure they are part of the conversation.

Green Party spokesperson for Local Government Julie Anne Genter supports the Government’s decision to support councils to increase MÄori representation.

"We are excited for the government to introduce legislation to put in place transitional measures that uphold local government’s decision to create MÄori wards or constituencies, and we will support this amendment".

