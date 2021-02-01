A win for Maori wards across Aotearoa New Zealand - Green Party

|
The Green Party welcomes the Government’s position to support the representation of MÄori in councils.
"We will support any kaupapa that brings MÄori to a decision making table", says Green Party MÄori Development spokesperson Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.
"In the TairÄwhiti the Gisborne District Council recently passed a resolution to form MÄori wards, acknowledging that nearly 52% of the population in TairÄwhiti identify as being MÄori.
"It is important for MÄori in our rural communities to be a part of kÅrero regarding anything to do with our whenua. This is a good step to ensure they are part of the conversation.
Green Party spokesperson for Local Government Julie Anne Genter supports the Government’s decision to support councils to increase MÄori representation.
"We are excited for the government to introduce legislation to put in place transitional measures that uphold local government’s decision to create MÄori wards or constituencies, and we will support this amendment".
