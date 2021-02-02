Investment Fund a step towards Nga Hapu o Ngapuhi's future prosperity - Little

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 14:30

An Investment Fund established for the benefit of ngÄ hapÅ« o NgÄpuhi is a significant step in the Crown’s efforts to restore its relationship with the iwi and its commitment to help ngÄ hapÅ« meet their economic aspirations for the future, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little announced today.

"The ability to engage in meaningful negotiations for commercial redress is an important part of restoring the Crown’s relationship with ngÄ hapÅ« o NgÄpuhi. This important work will sit alongside our continued work on restoring all aspects of our relationships with ngÄ hapÅ« o NgÄpuhi, including mandate issues and having in depth discussions around issues such as He Whakaputanga me te Tiriti," Andrew Little said.

NgÄpuhi Investment Fund Limited, with initial capital of $150 million, is a new Crown company that will acquire and grow a portfolio of assets that can be offered by the Crown in negotiations with ngÄ hapÅ« o NgÄpuhi.

"We have established the Fund so that the Crown has more options to put on the table for ngÄ hapÅ« o NgÄpuhi in future negotiations. It will help ensure that ngÄ hapÅ« do not miss out on opportunities for investment while they work towards negotiations."

Sir Brian Roche has been appointed as the Establishment Chair of NgÄpuhi Investment Fund Limited. Ripeka Evans (NgÄpuhi, NgÄti Porou, Te AupÅuri, NgÄti Kahu) is Deputy Chair, with Lindsay Faithfull (NgÄpuhi), Sarah Petersen and Geoff Taylor as the other directors.

"This is a very significant development. The scale of the Fund will allow it to build a base of assets throughout the rohe and beyond that may not otherwise be available for the Crown to offer, and provides a boost in investment for Te Tai Tokerau," Andrew Little said.

The Fund can invest in a wide variety of New Zealand assets, including land-based businesses, as well as standard financial assets to help the Fund grow. Investment decisions will be made by the Fund itself, according to its kaupapa and investment strategy, which will be developed by the independent board. The Fund will operate as "Tupu Tonu" - in simple terms this translates as ‘prosperity in perpetuity.’

A part of its annual revenue will be used for grants to ngÄ hapÅ« me ngÄ uri o NgÄpuhi for social development and building governance capability.

"The Fund sends a clear signal of our intention to seek to meet the aspirations of ngÄ hapÅ« o NgÄpuhi for redress for their people and their rohe, when they are ready," Andrew Little said.

More information can be found at www.tuputonu.co.nz