Draft Trade Waste Bylaw consultation open - council

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 09:17

Consultation is now open on Council’s draft Trade Waste Bylaw 2021, which seeks to remove mortuary waste from the public wastewater system.

Tangata whenua and the wider community of TairÄwhiti have long petitioned for it to be separated from the system because it is culturally unacceptable for such waste to be discharged into Te Moana o Turanganui a Kiwa (the bay).

The draft bylaw prohibits the discharge of mortuary waste into Council’s reticulated wastewater system, regulates its transport, and provides for its discharge to a Council-approved facility.

Additionally, the draft bylaw makes several changes to the current bylaw, as well as some administrative improvements.

Those changes include consenting requirements relating to trade waste transported in tankers, and trade waste containing certain concentrations of Industry Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), liquid pharmaceutical wastes, or halogenated aliphatic compounds.

The community are invited to have their say on the proposed changes and can do so online here, by post or in person at Council customer services on Fitzherbert Street.

Submissions close on April 6.