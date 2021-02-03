We can’t afford to wait two months for vaccine rollout - NZ Taxpayers' Union

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 16:13

Responding to the Government approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

"With a vaccine now approved, the Government has no excuse to delay the vaccination of our border workers. We literally can't afford to wait and risk another costly lockdown, after our first one blew out projected government debt by nearly $100 billion."

"Chris Hipkins said in November that New Zealand would be ‘at the front of the queue’ for a vaccine. Now Jacinda Ardern says ‘we're not in a race to be first’ and that vaccines won’t arrive until the end of the quarter. That suggests a rollout beginning in April, putting us well behind Australia and making New Zealand one of the very last developed countries to vaccinate. That’s frankly embarrassing."

"It's telling that not even the Government is using the bogus excuse that other countries ‘need the vaccine more’. Obtaining a few thousand vaccines for our border workers is not an unreasonable ask. In fact, it’s an imperative."