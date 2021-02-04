Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Now we have a chance to share our whakapapa - Teanau Tuiono

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 11:46

Green Party spokesperson for Education Teanau Tuiono welcomes the Government’s first step to implementing our own history into curriculum.

"It has been a long time coming, and I look forward to engaging with my communities about sharing their regional whakapapa to teach our tamariki their history," Teanau Tuiono says.

"This is an opportunity for MÄori to have a say through the public engagement by sharing our kÅrero and whakapapa.

"Our iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau now have the opportunity to share historic encounters which have changed the lives of our people."

