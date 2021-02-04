Now we have a chance to share our whakapapa - Teanau Tuiono

|
[ login or create an account ]
Green Party spokesperson for Education Teanau Tuiono welcomes the Government’s first step to implementing our own history into curriculum.
"It has been a long time coming, and I look forward to engaging with my communities about sharing their regional whakapapa to teach our tamariki their history," Teanau Tuiono says.
"This is an opportunity for MÄori to have a say through the public engagement by sharing our kÅrero and whakapapa.
"Our iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau now have the opportunity to share historic encounters which have changed the lives of our people."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice