Innovative Iwi progresses settlement during pandemic

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 16:08

A North Island iwi has successfully progressed its Te Tiriti o Waitangi negotiations during the global pandemic by shifting its communications online and prompting it to investigate Internet access for whÄnau through the Settlement process.

While the nation was ‘staying home and staying safe’, the WhakatÅhea Pre Settlement Claims Trust (WPCT), who relied primarily on face to face communications through hui, turned to social media to keep whÄnau updated on Settlement negotiations and at the same time reaching out to whÄnau in a challenging time.

Graeme Riesterer, Chairman of the WhakatÅhea Pre Settlement Claims Trust says whÄnau of all ages were forced into using digital communications to connect and get their Covid19 updates through lockdown.

"WhÄnau loved the engagement where they could hop online and read and share their stories in lock down as well as have Settlement kÅrero woven into whÄnau everyday lives. We knew early on that we needed to pivot, just like most of the world, but with a difference. Our messages were about whakawhanaungatanga, whakapapa and sharing as whÄnau, hapÅ« and Iwi.

What this experience also revealed is that access to the internet and digital connectivity is a human right. Our marae have taken up the digital marae connectivity option with Te Puni Kokiri which is great and some marae are already zooming their meetings. However, through our Settlement and Transformation Framework there is so much more we can do to connect our whÄnau".

WhakatÅhea is the only Iwi to have ever been afforded a dual process where it can complete its Settlement negotiations with the Crown and continue with Waitangi Tribunal hearings. This has been a positive outcome for whÄnau who were divided over the approach.

With the immediate increase and effectiveness of Zoom meetings and webinars, the WPCT started monthly ZUI Zoom webinars, Live streamed to Facebook, where whÄnau are invited onto a panel to have their say on a variety of Settlement topics.

WPCT Negotiator Maui Hudson says they thought Covid19 restrictions would stop a lot of the mahi and momentum that had gone into the negotiations, and while it delayed them, they were able to create a more robust Settlement package and communicate that more effectively with whÄnau.

"We knew that whÄnau were asking for clear, transparent information on Settlement, and the dual process was something that had never been done before. We initiated the monthly ZUI so WhakatÅhea could hear from whÄnau on what their Settlement views were. In that respect, they weren’t just hearing it from us, but from whÄnau they know and trust".

The monthly ZUI get thousands of views every month and connects whÄnau from all over the globe, engaging and extending audience reach. This month’s ZUI panel are WhakatÅhea whÄnau who all live offshore and will be discussing how Settlement will affect them.

WhakatÅhea ratification will take place in April 2021 where whÄnau will have the chance to have their say on whether they accept the Settlement package that has been negotiated or not.