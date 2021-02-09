Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 12:41

Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Carmel Sepuloni, today announced the opening of MÄtauranga MÄori Marae Ora, a new $5.7 million contestable fund to support MÄori with projects that safeguard their mÄtauranga and taonga on marae, from the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

"Whakapapa and cultural identity for tangata whenua are held within marae across the motu. Marae also play an integral part in preserving the cultural vitality of MÄori and Aotearoa as a whole. This identity is unique to the world, and this fund is a step towards protecting our country’s mÄtauranga and taonga for future generations," says Carmel Sepuloni.

"The mÄtauranga and taonga held on marae are already at risk due to low numbers of mÄtauranga holders and the limited financial resources available to support their preservation. These risks have been heightened by the global pandemic.

"The MÄtauranga MÄori Marae Ora Fund offers support for a range of marae-based projects. This includes the development of conservation plans for whare and wharenui arts, the establishment of harvest areas for cultural materials such as pÄ harakeke and tÅtara, and the preservation of taonga such as waka tÄ«wai, korowai and photographs.

"Funding is also available to assist with the creation of archives, small whare taonga or publications as a way to both preserve and provide access to mÄtauranga and taonga on marae.

"Ahikaa marae communities have always been the keepers of mÄtauranga MÄori and the kaitiaki of taonga. This Fund will support these communities directly to continue their conservation efforts and to grow their capacity to sustain their cultural heritage," says Carmel Sepuloni.

The MÄtauranga MÄori Marae Ora Fund is part of a wider $20 million MÄtauranga MÄori Te Awe KÅtuku programme announced in December 2020. It includes 18 diverse initiatives to support iwi, hapÅ« and MÄori communities to safeguard at risk mÄtauranga MÄori and protect indigenous knowledge from the threat of COVID-19.

The MÄtauranga MÄori Marae Ora Fund is being administered by Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs. It is designed to complement other funding available to marae such as the Provincial Growth Fund, and the Oranga Marae programme jointly administered by the Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs and Te Puni KÅkiri.

The MÄtauranga MÄori Marae Ora Fund was developed in partnership between ManatÅ« Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs, Te Puni KÅkiri and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

Full details about the MÄtauranga MÄori Marae Ora Fund and how to apply are available on the Te Tari Taiwhenua funding website: https://www.communitymatters.govt.nz/the-matauranga-maori-marae-ora-fund