REINZ 'welcomes' changes to RMA announced today

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 13:18

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today welcomed the announcement by Environment Minister, David Parker, that the government plans to replace the current Resource Management Act (RMA) with three new pieces of legislation - the Natural and Built Environments Act (NBA), the Strategic Planning Act (SPA) and the Climate Change Adaptation Act (CCA).

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "For a number of years now the Resource Management Act has contributed to slowing down the speed and scale at which houses can be built in New Zealand. While there were some important elements as to why these protections were put in place, the unintended consequences have meant that house prices have risen significantly across the country.

"REINZ first started recording national house prices in December 1992 and back then, the median national house prices was just $113,000. However, just shy of 30 years later the median house price has risen by 562.8% to $749,000 - a number far exceeding the ‘average’ 100% increase we expect every 10 years," points out Norwell.

"Replacing the RMA with three separate pieces of legislation for the environment and planning makes a lot of sense, will be easier to apply, easier to understand, be more focused on key subject areas and will also deliver better outcomes for rural environments.

"Hopefully the new legislation will ensure that by the end of 2022 that there is a more coordinated approach across local authorities and means that we can build the infrastructure and houses that the country so desperately needs to fill the supply shortage and enable the future proofing of New Zealand’s building requirements.

"Additionally, if planning processes are simplified and costs and times reduced as the Minister has outlined in his announcement today, this should significantly help increase the pace at which we can build houses," concludes Norwell.