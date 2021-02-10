More questions for Ricardo Menendez March - NZTU

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 13:31

Last night journalists verified a tip-off received by the Taxpayers’ Union that Green Party MP Ricardo Menéndez March is currently in managed isolation, having returned to New Zealand from Tijuana.

Many questions remain unanswered, says the Taxpayers’ Union, and Mr Menéndez March - or his Party Leaders - needs to front up.

When did Mr Menéndez March book the trip, and depart New Zealand?

Why did he not submit an application for international leave?

Why was MIQ not booked prior to leaving and before Parliament resumed?

On what grounds was the application for an emergency spot made?

Why did he or his Party not inform the public that he was taking leave as soon as it became apparent he would be unable to attend the first sessions of Parliament?

Why did he lock down his Instagram profile after being tagged in a photo in January instead of fronting up about his international travel?

Is he taking unpaid leave while unable to attend Parliament? If not, why not?

How will he fulfil his Parliamentary duties if his isolation is extended due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis?