Rammed-through Maori wards bill is a cynical abuse of the democratic process - Democracy Action

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 13:38

Responding to the first-reading passage of the MÄori Wards and MÄori Constituencies Bill Amendment, Democracy Action spokesperson, Lee Short says:

"There is no good reason for this matter to be dealt with under urgency. It is outrageous that the government will not be honouring a democratic process currently underway, whereby tens of thousands of New Zealanders have signed, in good faith, petitions to exercise their democratic right to vote on a major change to their local electoral system."

"Secondly, why is this change being considered by the MÄori Affairs select committee, instead of the Governance and Administration Committee? This is an issue that affects all New Zealanders, not just MÄori."

"With select committee scrutiny restricted to one week, and public submissions open for just two days, the views of New Zealanders will, in effect, not be heard."

"Like many New Zealanders, we are appalled at this cynical abuse of the democratic process."

"The only possible explanation for ramming through this change so quickly is that the Government knows it doesn’t have the support of the majority of New Zealanders".

"We are encouraging all New Zealanders to make their voices heard during the truncated consultation process, and to urge their local MPs to vote down this anti-democratic legislation."