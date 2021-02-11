Healthy Active Learning programme 'introduced to more than 300 schools'

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 10:35

Children and young people in more than 300 schools and kura are part of an innovative programme that brings together learning about healthy eating and drinking habits, while also taking part in quality physical activity through a joint initiative between Sport NZ and the Ministries of Health and Education.

The Government has invested $47.6 million over four years to build on the success of other government programmes across physical activity and nutrition to foster healthy and active learning environments and better connection to communities. Phase two of the initiative will see it reach a further 500 schools and kura in 2022-2024.

"I’m thrilled we have funded the Healthy Active Learning programme. This is a real life example of our wellbeing approach, with different agencies working together to deliver positive outcomes for our young people," Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson said.

"Regional sports trusts, regional education offices and public health units are partnering with one another to engage 313 schools and kura to develop school cultures and processes that value and prioritise quality nutrition and physical activity."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins commended the initiative for building on what already exists in each education setting, so that the support provided is customised according to the different needs of schools, kura and their communities.

"Children and young people spend a lot of their time at school, so we need to ensure we are helping to instill a lifelong love of physical activity and being healthy. That means creating inclusive and quality physical activity experiences that help children make positive and informed choices about food, nutrition, physical activity and their own wellbeing," Chris Hipkins said.

Healthy Active Learning is a voluntary initiative and is being delivered at no cost to education providers.